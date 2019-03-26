Indian man, Thai girlfriend arrested for deceiving Indian tourist in Pattaya





Pattaya police Tuesday morning arrested an Indian man and his Thai girlfriend for cheating an Indian tourist out of Bt6,000 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Prawit Chorseng said Maninder Singh, 26, and Mallikar Thongriam, 32, were arrested shortly after Sahu Anupam, 31, filed a complaint with a police patrol on Pattaya Walking Street. Police were able to retrieve Bt5,350 from the two suspects.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



