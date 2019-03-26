Happy Hour at Pattaya Walking Street

Indian man, Thai girlfriend arrested for deceiving Indian tourist in Pattaya

By TN / March 26, 2019

Pattaya police Tuesday morning arrested an Indian man and his Thai girlfriend for cheating an Indian tourist out of Bt6,000 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Prawit Chorseng said Maninder Singh, 26, and Mallikar Thongriam, 32, were arrested shortly after Sahu Anupam, 31, filed a complaint with a police patrol on Pattaya Walking Street. Police were able to retrieve Bt5,350 from the two suspects.

