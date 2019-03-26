Indian man, Thai girlfriend arrested for deceiving Indian tourist in Pattaya

Pattaya police Tuesday morning arrested an Indian man and his Thai girlfriend for cheating an Indian tourist out of Bt6,000 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Pattaya police chief Pol Col Prawit Chorseng said Maninder Singh, 26, and Mallikar Thongriam, 32, were arrested shortly after Sahu Anupam, 31, filed a complaint with a police patrol on Pattaya Walking Street. Police were able to retrieve Bt5,350 from the two suspects.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Organized gang of house burglars caught by Banglamung Police
-
Pattaya Police catch thief who took cash and belongings from Pakistani tourist’s room
-
World Ganja Day on April 20th in Laem Chabang will have no drugs
-
Pattaya Police stop group of local motorbike racing teenagers
-
Drunk Korean argues with the cops after carnage in South Pattaya