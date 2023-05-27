Taiwanese man sought over 23 billion baht fraud arrested in Bangkok

Thai immigration and Taiwanese police have apprehended a Taiwanese businessman, who allegedly cheated more than 10,000 investors in a fake pharmaceutical company, which he and his associates founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan, out of an estimated 23 billion baht.

The suspect, only identified by Taiwanese police as “Huang”, was taken into custody at a condominium in the Pratunam area of Bangkok during a raid yesterday (Friday). A search of his room uncovered one million baht in cash, five mobile phones, a Singaporean ID card and several credit cards.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

