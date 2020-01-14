Taiwanese man arrested for murder of foreign woman found dead in suitcase on Sri Racha beach

Taiwanese man arrested for murder of foreign woman found dead in suitcase on Sri Racha beach1 min read
Sri Racha – A Taiwanese man has been arrested in Sri Racha and has according to Sri Racha Police admitted to murdering his Chinese wife and stuffing her in a suitcase that was found on a local beach in Sri Racha, Thailand last week.
The foreign woman was found murdered, bound and gagged in a travel bag at Bang Phra beach over the weekend. She was found by a beachcomber out walking in the morning.
