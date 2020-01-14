Taiwanese man arrested for murder of foreign woman found dead in suitcase on Sri Racha beach





Sri Racha – A Taiwanese man has been arrested in Sri Racha and has according to Sri Racha Police admitted to murdering his Chinese wife and stuffing her in a suitcase that was found on a local beach in Sri Racha, Thailand last week.

The foreign woman was found murdered, bound and gagged in a travel bag at Bang Phra beach over the weekend. She was found by a beachcomber out walking in the morning.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



