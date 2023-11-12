Thai government advised to protect ‘digital wallet’ from scams and hacks

The founder of Super Poll for cyber security is advising government security agencies to take additional precautionary measures against possible cyber attacks related to the proposed “digital wallet” scheme.

Move Forward party warns against loans to fund digital wallet scheme

Assistant Professor Noppadon Kannika, also a member of the national police policy committee, said that the scheme, which involves about 50 million Thai people receiving 10,000 baht each, would be a massive incentive for online scammers to develop technology to siphon off money from its recipients by attacking the “pao tang” application and system, which are expected to be used in the scheme.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts