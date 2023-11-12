Thai government advised to protect ‘digital wallet’ from scams and hacks
The founder of Super Poll for cyber security is advising government security agencies to take additional precautionary measures against possible cyber attacks related to the proposed “digital wallet” scheme.
Assistant Professor Noppadon Kannika, also a member of the national police policy committee, said that the scheme, which involves about 50 million Thai people receiving 10,000 baht each, would be a massive incentive for online scammers to develop technology to siphon off money from its recipients by attacking the “pao tang” application and system, which are expected to be used in the scheme.
By Thai PBS World