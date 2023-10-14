Swiss Honorary Consulate Officially Opens in Pattaya
The official opening ceremony of the new Swiss honorary consulate took place in Pattaya, Thailand on October 12th, 2023, and was attended by the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramese Ngampiches, as well as the Ambassador and Honorary Consul of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand.
The Honorary Consul of the Swiss Confederation, Ms. Esther Kaufmann, remarked that the establishment of the honorary consulate signifies an elevation of the diplomatic relationship between Switzerland and Thailand.
