Swiss Honorary Consulate Officially Opens in Pattaya

TN October 14, 2023 0
A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach. Photo: Andreas Marquardt / Pexels.

The official opening ceremony of the new Swiss honorary consulate took place in Pattaya, Thailand on October 12th, 2023, and was attended by the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramese Ngampiches, as well as the Ambassador and Honorary Consul of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand.

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

The Honorary Consul of the Swiss Confederation, Ms. Esther Kaufmann, remarked that the establishment of the honorary consulate signifies an elevation of the diplomatic relationship between Switzerland and Thailand.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai

Russian Couple in Pattaya Suffers Panic Attack, Blames Eating Cannabis-Infused Cake

TN October 11, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Inspections on Pattaya Beach

TN October 7, 2023 0
Flooded street of Pattaya. Heavy rain takes its toll on Pattaya's insufficient draining system

Sudden Storm Hits Pattaya Beach Last Night Near Pattaya Police Station

TN October 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tel Aviv in Israel

Thai death toll in Israel increases to 24, over 7,000 want to be flown home

TN October 14, 2023 0
Pay by mobile, payment method for contactless

Thailand to Develop Block Chain App for Digital Wallet Scheme

TN October 14, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Woman Charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death After Phuket Vegetarian Festival Accident Kills One Person

TN October 14, 2023 0
A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

Swiss Honorary Consulate Officially Opens in Pattaya

TN October 14, 2023 0
President of China Xi Jinping

Thai PM Srettha to visit China for talks with Xi Jinping

TN October 14, 2023 0