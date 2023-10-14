Woman Charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death After Phuket Vegetarian Festival Accident Kills One Person
A female Mercedes Benz sedan driver is facing charges of reckless driving causing death after crashing into a famous vegetarian festival area in Phuket Town just days before the official start of the event.
The Phuket City Deputy Chief Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Chotsuwan told The Phuket Express that there was one death and in total ten injuries including the Mercedes Benz driver now identified publicly as Mrs. Aroon Thongsarn, 62.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
