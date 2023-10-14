Thailand to Develop Block Chain App for Digital Wallet Scheme
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is moving forward with the initiative to provide a 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallet, aiming at streamlining public services and boosting economic circulation.
The Ministry of Finance has instructed the Government Financial Institutions Association to develop a blockchain-based system for the digital wallet application that will serve as a one-stop application to access various state-sponsored services including driving license information, the 30-baht universal healthcare service, and state welfare service.
As for registration, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that both tax-registered and non-tax-registered shops can participate in the program. For the latter, the Ministry of Interior will assist in screening.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Saranchana Roschum,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand