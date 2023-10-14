Thailand to Develop Block Chain App for Digital Wallet Scheme

TN October 14, 2023 0
Pay by mobile, payment method for contactless

Pay by phone, payment method for contactless transactions. Photo: Marco Verch / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is moving forward with the initiative to provide a 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallet, aiming at streamlining public services and boosting economic circulation.

Thailand to use blockchain technology to fight drug trafficking

The Ministry of Finance has instructed the Government Financial Institutions Association to develop a blockchain-based system for the digital wallet application that will serve as a one-stop application to access various state-sponsored services including driving license information, the 30-baht universal healthcare service, and state welfare service.

As for registration, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that both tax-registered and non-tax-registered shops can participate in the program. For the latter, the Ministry of Interior will assist in screening.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Saranchana Roschum,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

