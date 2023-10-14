Thai death toll in Israel increases to 24, over 7,000 want to be flown home
The Thai death toll in the Hamas attacks on Israel has risen to 24, while the numbers of injured and detained remain at 16 each. More than 7,000 Thais have applied to be evacuated back to Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the media today (Saturday).
Thai man saved from beheading in Israel
Stressing the urgent need to repatriate Thais, the prime minister said that the government has contacted several commercial airlines, including Thai Airways International, Nok Air and Air Asia, which have agreed to fly Thai evacuees out of Israel. A Chinese airline, Spices, has offered an Airbus-340, which can accommodate up to 300 passengers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World