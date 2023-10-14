Complaints Lead to Inspection of Migrant Worker Camp in Ayutthaya

TN October 14, 2023 0
Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya

Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Photo: Obarber in Thailand.

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya locals filed a complaint report on a migrant worker camp where they live with over 1,000 workers causing trouble.

Phuket migrant camp mass brawl leaves man dead, another injured

On October 12th, 2023, Mr. Niwat Rungsakhon, Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, gave an order to the special operations team and other relevant officials, in a total of 100 officers, on a migrant workers camp inspection, Uthai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Floods in Ayutthaya

Flood barriers installed to protect temples in Ayutthaya

TN October 12, 2023 0
View of the Yom River and Wat Ratcha Thani from the Phra Ruang Bridge in Sukhothai.

Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

TN October 2, 2023 0
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Rising water in Chao Phraya increasing flood risk in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong this week

TN October 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2022 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Isuzu mulls e-pickup factory in Thailand

TN October 14, 2023 0
Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport

90 Thai Workers from Israel Arrive at U-Tapao Airport for the Third Time

TN October 14, 2023 0
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Government’s Planned Later Closing Times for Nightlife Businesses Challenged by Drunk Driving Victims

TN October 14, 2023 0
Cruise ship SuperStar Virgo in the waters of Patong Beach, Phuket

Cruise Liner Visits Phuket Over the Weekend With 3,661 Foreign Tourists

TN October 14, 2023 0
Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya

Complaints Lead to Inspection of Migrant Worker Camp in Ayutthaya

TN October 14, 2023 0