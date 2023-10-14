Complaints Lead to Inspection of Migrant Worker Camp in Ayutthaya
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya locals filed a complaint report on a migrant worker camp where they live with over 1,000 workers causing trouble.
On October 12th, 2023, Mr. Niwat Rungsakhon, Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, gave an order to the special operations team and other relevant officials, in a total of 100 officers, on a migrant workers camp inspection, Uthai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
