Thai PM Srettha to visit China for talks with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will visit China next week, to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and attend the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), according to informed government sources.

Srettha will depart for Beijing on Monday afternoon for a four-day visit to participate in the third BRF and hold bilateral talks with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang.

