Thai PM Srettha to visit China for talks with Xi Jinping

President of China Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin had a meeting with President of China Xi Jinping and President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj. Photo: kremlin.ru.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will visit China next week, to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and attend the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), according to informed government sources.

Xi Jinping retains power for five more years and consolidates his position as China’s leader

Srettha will depart for Beijing on Monday afternoon for a four-day visit to participate in the third BRF and hold bilateral talks with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

