Deaf woman killed by train in Bangkok while crossing tracks

Train crossing Asok-Din Daeng Road at Makkasan Station. The Airport Link trains run above

Train crossing Asok-Din Daeng Road at Makkasan Station. The Airport Link trains run above. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

A vendor with impaired hearing was killed by a train as she walked across the tracks in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok on Friday morning.

Pickup hit by train at rail crossing in Surat Thani, driver escapes death

The incident occurred in front of Wat Uthaitharam on Kamphaeng Phet 7 Road in Bang Kapi area of Huai Kwang, said Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Thongmon, deputy investigation chief at Makkasan police station.

