Deaf woman killed by train in Bangkok while crossing tracks
A vendor with impaired hearing was killed by a train as she walked across the tracks in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok on Friday morning.
The incident occurred in front of Wat Uthaitharam on Kamphaeng Phet 7 Road in Bang Kapi area of Huai Kwang, said Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Thongmon, deputy investigation chief at Makkasan police station.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS