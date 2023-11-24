American Tourist in Phuket Dies after Snorkeling in Phang Nga
An American tourist in Phuket has been pronounced dead after snorkeling at an island in Phang Nga.
The Phuket Marine Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (November 22nd), they were notified from a tour boat operator that an American man went on a speedboat ride for snorkeling at the Khai Island (Egg Island) in the Koh Yao district near Phuket with his daughter.
