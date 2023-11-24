American Tourist in Phuket Dies after Snorkeling in Phang Nga

An American tourist in Phuket has been pronounced dead after snorkeling at an island in Phang Nga.

Taiwanese Tourist Dies After Snorkeling in Krabi

The Phuket Marine Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (November 22nd), they were notified from a tour boat operator that an American man went on a speedboat ride for snorkeling at the Khai Island (Egg Island) in the Koh Yao district near Phuket with his daughter.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts