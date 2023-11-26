}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe 26 Thai tourists injured in Turkey bus accident

26 Thai tourists injured in Turkey bus accident

November 24, 2023
Ambulance in Istanbul, Turkey

Ambulance in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Dickelbers.

Twenty-six Thai tourists were injured, four seriously, when a tour bus they were travelling in crashed into a roadside signboard in the tourist province of Denizli, Turkey, on Thursday, Thai media reported, citing the Thai embassy in Ankara.

Turkey confirms death of two suicide bombers in Ankara attack

The accident occurred while the bus of the Dorak tour company was taking 26 Thais for a tour of Denizli. Four of the tourists were seriously injured while 22 others sustained minor injuries.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

Leave a Reply

