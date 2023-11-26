26 Thai tourists injured in Turkey bus accident

Twenty-six Thai tourists were injured, four seriously, when a tour bus they were travelling in crashed into a roadside signboard in the tourist province of Denizli, Turkey, on Thursday, Thai media reported, citing the Thai embassy in Ankara.

The accident occurred while the bus of the Dorak tour company was taking 26 Thais for a tour of Denizli. Four of the tourists were seriously injured while 22 others sustained minor injuries.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

