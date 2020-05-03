Sun. May 3rd, 2020

COVID-19: Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Busy street in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.


PHUKET: Thousands of people started the journey back to their home provinces as the Phuket Check Point leading to the bridge off-island was officially re-opened at 5am today (May 3).

Some 7,000 people have been issued their “Fit to Travel” permits and have been granted permission to leave the island to travel back to their home provinces, said Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

COVID-19: Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

