CCSA reports three coronavirus confirmed cases, no deaths





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases today with no fatalities. Meanwhile the authority is addressing the unusual increase in infected persons in YALA.

Doctor Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA, announced three new confirmed cases today. The new cases bring the total number of infections to 2,969, while the number of cured patients stays at 2,739. The total number of deaths is still 54, while 176 patients are still in hospital.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

