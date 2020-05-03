Sun. May 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

CCSA reports three coronavirus confirmed cases, no deaths

1 min read
34 mins ago TN
Hospital room in Thailand

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases today with no fatalities. Meanwhile the authority is addressing the unusual increase in infected persons in YALA.

Doctor Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA, announced three new confirmed cases today. The new cases bring the total number of infections to 2,969, while the number of cured patients stays at 2,739. The total number of deaths is still 54, while 176 patients are still in hospital.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening

24 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday — with limits

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Six new Coronavirus cases as Thailand prepares to ease lockdown tomorrow

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chonburi residents rush to purchase alcohol as sales open for the first time in weeks

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Security guard suicide funeral draws scores of politicians

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

CCSA reports three coronavirus confirmed cases, no deaths

34 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close