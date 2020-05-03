Security guard suicide funeral draws scores of politicians





CHACHOENGSAO: Almost 100 politicians and their aides, both from the government and opposition camps, appeared at Wat Saen Phu Dat temple in Ban Pho district of this eastern Central province on Saturday for a funeral prayer for a young security guard who hanged herself after posting a drawing of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha online.

Plaifon Amsarika, 19, a security guard in Bangkok, posted before her suicide that her life was full of miseries under his government. She described the prime minister as “heartless”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sonthanaporn Inchan

BANGKOK POST

