Australian arrested in Chachoengsao for extradition on child-sex charge

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Police have arrested an Australian national wanted in his home country for alleged paedophilia who has been living for five years with a Thai woman and her family in Pathum Thani.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police executed an arrest warrant approved by the Thai Criminal Court to detain W. P., 63, on Sunday at his house in Plaeng Yao district. He was living with a Thai wife, whose name was withheld.

