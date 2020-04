BANGKOK, April 13 (TNA) – Thai people refrain from celebrations of the Songkran Thai traditional New Year as urged by the government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Seen as the most silent Songkran festival in almost 70 years, the main celebration venues in Bangkok such as Khao San Road and Silom area called off the event with no water splashing and no crowds as usual.

