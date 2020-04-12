Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand’s daily new coronavirus infection rate drops again to 33

Asian girl wearing face mask.

Asian girl wearing face mask. Photo: Michael Amadeus / Unsplash.


The COVID-19 new infection rate in Thailand has fallen for the fourth consecutive day, to 33 from yesterday’s 45, bringing the total to 2,551. Three new fatalities were reported, bringing the virus’s death toll in the country to 33.

Bangkok and neighbouring Nonthaburi province account for 1,427 cases, 334 cases in the rest of the central region, 95 cases in the North, 101 cases in the Northeast and 486 cases in the southern region. The patient is 91-years old and the youngest is one-month old. The 20-29 age group accounts for the majority of the infected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

