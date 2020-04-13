Mon. Apr 13th, 2020

Thailand’s new daily Coronavirus infection rate falls to 28, the lowest for 3 months

A pack of face masks

A pack of face masks. Photo: De an Sun / Unsplash.


Thailand has reported a steady drop in new COVID-19 infections for 5 consecutive days, from last Thursday’s 54 to 28 today – the lowest rate for three weeks.

According to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the country’s accumulated infections to date are 2,579, while the death toll has increased by two to 40. 70 more patients have recovered and returned home, bringing total recoveries to 1,288.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand's new daily Coronavirus infection rate falls to 28, the lowest for 3 months

