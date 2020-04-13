COVID-19: Phuket wakes to silent Songkran





PHUKET: People across Phuket woke this morning (Apr 13) to the quietest Songkran in living memory, with the streets deserted as the COVID-19 health regulations are being observed and enforced and the 14-day “Tambon Lockdown” coming into effect.

No water play is allowed for the Thai New Year and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitpatana has repeatedly urged people to stay in their homes during the 14-day lockdown.

By The Phuket News

