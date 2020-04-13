Mon. Apr 13th, 2020

COVID-19: Phuket wakes to silent Songkran

Phuket town at night

View of Siam Commercial Bank building and Phuket town at night. Photo: oakdog / Pixabay.


PHUKET: People across Phuket woke this morning (Apr 13) to the quietest Songkran in living memory, with the streets deserted as the COVID-19 health regulations are being observed and enforced and the 14-day “Tambon Lockdown” coming into effect.

No water play is allowed for the Thai New Year and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitpatana has repeatedly urged people to stay in their homes during the 14-day lockdown.

