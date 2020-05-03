Chonburi residents rush to purchase alcohol as sales open for the first time in weeks

Chonburi residents rush to purchase alcohol as sales open for the first time in weeks1 min read
Chonburi – Local residents flocked to supermarkets and department stores this morning, some lining up well in advance of the legal selling time of alcohol at 11:00 AM, to purchase alcohol today across the province of Chonburi after the national and local government allowed sales for the first time in about three weeks.
The ban on alcohol sales has been an area of contention for days now as the Thai government has seemingly gone back and forth on whether to sell alcohol or not several times despite the majority of the public seeming to be against the ban based on vehement social media comments.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News