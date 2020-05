Sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed again from Sunday but people will only be able to drink at home and not in restaurants when they reopen, the government said on Friday.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette as part of the easing of some of the stringent measures imposed in the battle against the coronavirus.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

