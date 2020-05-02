Sat. May 2nd, 2020

Six new Coronavirus cases as Thailand prepares to ease lockdown tomorrow

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


Saturday saw 6 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Thailand, but no fatalities. Two of them caught the disease from previously infected people, two were discovered during Active Case Finding in Phuket and two are in state quarantine, having returned Japan and India. The death toll remains at 54 and 2,732 people have recovered.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin stressed the importance of the role quarantine plays in the detection of infections in people arriving from abroad.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

