Six new Coronavirus cases as Thailand prepares to ease lockdown tomorrow





Saturday saw 6 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Thailand, but no fatalities. Two of them caught the disease from previously infected people, two were discovered during Active Case Finding in Phuket and two are in state quarantine, having returned Japan and India. The death toll remains at 54 and 2,732 people have recovered.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin stressed the importance of the role quarantine plays in the detection of infections in people arriving from abroad.

