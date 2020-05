Officials of the CCSA, the City Administration and police today inspected two luxury shopping malls in Bangkok, to check their readiness to reopen for limited business tomorrow.

Supreme Commander General Pornpipat Benyasri, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, led the inspections of Siam Paragon and Central Chidlom, two of the capital’s largest malls.

By Thai PBS World

