Coronavirus disease: Some Provinces Quarantine Visitors





NAKHON RATCHASIMA, May 2 (TNA) – A massive exodus prompts authorities in several provinces to impose strict disease control measures for their concerns about the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The governor of Nakhon Ratchasima ordered 14-day quarantine on visitors from Bangkok, Phuket, Nonthaburi, Yala, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Pattani, Songklha, Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani provinces. They are required to report to village-based health volunteers within 24 hours, wear face masks and do house quarantine for 14 days. They are banned from gathering. Violators will be prosecuted.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



