Sat. May 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus disease: Some Provinces Quarantine Visitors

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat

Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Nakhon Ratchasima, in route from Bangkok to Si Sa ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Thailand News.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA, May 2 (TNA) – A massive exodus prompts authorities in several provinces to impose strict disease control measures for their concerns about the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The governor of Nakhon Ratchasima ordered 14-day quarantine on visitors from Bangkok, Phuket, Nonthaburi, Yala, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Pattani, Songklha, Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani provinces. They are required to report to village-based health volunteers within 24 hours, wear face masks and do house quarantine for 14 days. They are banned from gathering. Violators will be prosecuted.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday — with limits

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Six new Coronavirus cases as Thailand prepares to ease lockdown tomorrow

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chonburi at eight days with zero new cases of Coronavirus

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, all in Bang Tao

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday — with limits

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close