Five Men Allegedly Attack Canadian Man and Take His Watch and Cash in Patong, Phuket

February 13, 2023 TN
Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Busy street in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.




The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that Mr. W. L., 28, Canadian national, told them that he was attacked by five men on Friday (February 10th) near Patong Beach. Mr. William was treated at a hospital after his nose was broken.

Mr. W. told Patong police on Friday he had been drinking at a bar before going for a walk at night time. There were five men who approached him and threatened him for his watch that he was wearing which cost 50,000 baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



