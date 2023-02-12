Number of passengers using train services in Bangkok hits new record









The number of passengers travelling by rail in and around Bangkok reached a record high of 1,577,330 in a single day on February 10th, according to Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport.

Pichet pointed out that the Kaset Fair, held at Kasetsart University up to yesterday (Saturday), contributed to a substantial increase in passenger numbers, adding that the numbers of people using the Kasetsart University and Bang Khen stations between February 3rd and 10th were 676,571 and 19,957 respectively.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

