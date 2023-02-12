Number of passengers using train services in Bangkok hits new record

February 12, 2023 TN
BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand

BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: rawpixel. CC0.




The number of passengers travelling by rail in and around Bangkok reached a record high of 1,577,330 in a single day on February 10th, according to Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport.

Pichet pointed out that the Kaset Fair, held at Kasetsart University up to yesterday (Saturday), contributed to a substantial increase in passenger numbers, adding that the numbers of people using the Kasetsart University and Bang Khen stations between February 3rd and 10th were 676,571 and 19,957 respectively.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Briton wanted in UK on drug trafficking charges nabbed in Bangkok

February 11, 2023 TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

Nepali man arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport with 5.6kg of hashish

February 9, 2023 TN
Khaosan Road at night

Khao San businesses told to turn down volume

February 9, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand

Number of passengers using train services in Bangkok hits new record

February 12, 2023 TN
Hat Yai skyline

Six Hat Yai suspects who gunned down Malaysian man get death sentence

February 12, 2023 TN
Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Elephants Hills Elephant Sanctuary in Khao Sok

February 11, 2023 TN
Khao Phang in Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani

Gang of hitmen busted in Surat Thani

February 11, 2023 TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Patient badly injured in ambulance-truck crash in Phetchabun

February 11, 2023 TN