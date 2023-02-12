Six Hat Yai suspects who gunned down Malaysian man get death sentence

February 12, 2023 TN
Hat Yai skyline

Hat Yai skyline. Photo: ApekillerXD.




Songkhla Provincial Court on Friday handed a death sentence to six convicts who gunned down a Malaysian businessman in Hat Yai district in 2015, says the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The driver and the shooter, however, had their penalties cut in half to lifelong sentences as they both pleaded guilty, Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, the OAG’s deputy spokesman, said yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



