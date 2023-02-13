Tremors felt in Phang Nga after earthquake reports

February 13, 2023 TN
Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Takua Pa District in Phang Nga. Photo: mohigan.




An earthquake was reported this afternoon (February 13th) in the Kapong district with tremors felt in the Kapong and Takua Pa district of Phang Nga.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported at 2:43 P.M. of an earthquake in the Tha Na sub-district in Kapong. The earthquake was at 3.7 on the Richter’s Scale at about four kilometers deep.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

