Thai Man Undertakes 1200km Trek on Foot to Propose to His Girlfriend

February 13, 2023 TN
Nakhon Nayok city

Old picture of Nakhon Nayok city. Photo: Reedhawk.




A passionate 52-year-old Thai man is on an arduous mission to prove his true love to a woman he met online. Setting out from his hometown in Nakhon Nayok province, the man is traversing a challenging 1200 km on foot to reach the love of his life in Satun province on the most romantic day of Thailand — Valentine’s Day.

Mr. Suthep Lomjit aka “Maew” set off on his journey on January 14th in the hopes of uniting with his girlfriend, Mrs. Thanapa Kheawon, who lives 1,200km away in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

