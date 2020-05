YALA: The provincial public health office has confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases after thorough testing among at-risk groups, including those recently returned from neighbouring countries.

Provincial public health chief Songkran Maichum said on Sunday that intense testing since April 20 had uncovered 40 new cases, now confirmed in lab results.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Muhamad Ayub Pathan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts