Krabi’s deputy governor apologizes for derogatory comment about Phuket





The deputy governor of Thailand’s Krabi province has offered a public apology to the people of Phuket for his derogatory and unproven claim that they had spread coronavirus to his province.

Mr. Somkuan Khan-ngern told the media today that it was a thoughtless accusation, made during an inspection of screening checkpoint in Ao Nang district of Krabi yesterday. He said he had no intention to offend the people of Phuket. Mr. Somkuan had also reportedly refused to allow people from Phuket to enter Krabi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

