Sun. May 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkokians return to public parks as Bangkok eases Coronavirus restrictions

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road

Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road, Khlong Toei district. Photo: Mr. Peerapong Prasutr.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok citizens have started to go back and exercise in public parks since the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or BMA, reopened 39 public parks with measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wachirabenchathat or Rot Fai park has reopened for the first time since its closure on the 18th of March. It has been more than a month since the BMA ordered the closure of 39 public parks in its control. Today as the first day of reopening, many people have gradually been arriving to exercise since early morning.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

