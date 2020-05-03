Bangkokians return to public parks as Bangkok eases Coronavirus restrictions





BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok citizens have started to go back and exercise in public parks since the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or BMA, reopened 39 public parks with measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wachirabenchathat or Rot Fai park has reopened for the first time since its closure on the 18th of March. It has been more than a month since the BMA ordered the closure of 39 public parks in its control. Today as the first day of reopening, many people have gradually been arriving to exercise since early morning.

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

