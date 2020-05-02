COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening





Restaurants are among the six businesses allowed to reopen from tomorrow as part of a relaxation of lockdown measures. Many restaurants are now changing their seating arrangement and service style to comply with the new operational guidelines, such as the restaurants surrounding the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce which have closed their doors for about two months now.

Many of these restaurants that used to serve students have lost almost all customers due to the lockdown measures, resulting in more than 70 percent loss of income, even though some of them offer online ordering and home delivery options.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



