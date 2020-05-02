Sat. May 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening

1 min read
18 mins ago TN
Siam Paragon Food Hall

Siam Paragon Food Hall. Photo: phtgrphy.


Restaurants are among the six businesses allowed to reopen from tomorrow as part of a relaxation of lockdown measures. Many restaurants are now changing their seating arrangement and service style to comply with the new operational guidelines, such as the restaurants surrounding the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce which have closed their doors for about two months now.

Many of these restaurants that used to serve students have lost almost all customers due to the lockdown measures, resulting in more than 70 percent loss of income, even though some of them offer online ordering and home delivery options.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday — with limits

54 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six new Coronavirus cases as Thailand prepares to ease lockdown tomorrow

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Officials inspect shopping malls for reopening tomorrow

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Restaurants change seating prior to reopening

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chonburi at eight days with zero new cases of Coronavirus

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, all in Bang Tao

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Alcohol ban to be lifted Sunday — with limits

54 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close