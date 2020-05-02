Sat. May 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chonburi at eight days with zero new cases of Coronavirus

1 min read
30 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Pattaya Walking Street during daytime. Photo: Orientalgetaway.


Chonburi- The province of Chonburi released via its social media channels this morning information showing that for the eighth day in a row the province of Chonburi has had zero new cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Banglamung, the province where Pattaya is located, has had no cases since April 19th and is entering the important two week window with no cases. Pattaya City proper will reach three weeks with not a single new case, despite regular proactive testing (with 147 patients under investigation today alone) on May 5th. Pattaya City also plans to end the restrictions around roadblock and checkpoint closures blocking access to the city to non residents effective as of May 5, with the last day of checkpoints scheduled to be May 4. This plan is contingent on no new cases of Covid19 before May 5.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

