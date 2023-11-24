}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Hamas set to release 23 Thai hostages in side deal brokered by Iran: source

November 24, 2023
Gaza city

Skyline of Gaza city. Photo: OneArmedMan.

Nearly two dozen Thai nationals believed held by Hamas in Gaza may be released on the sidelines of a hostage swap deal taking place between Israel and the terror group, according to Times of Iran online.

Another Thai Taken Hostage by Hamas

Bangkok has been holding separate talks to repatriate some of its nationals believed kidnapped by Hamas during the terror group’s deadly rampage through southern Israel on October 7, in which some 1,200 people, including a number of Thai workers, were killed and some 240 people abducted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

