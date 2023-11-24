Hamas set to release 23 Thai hostages in side deal brokered by Iran: source

Nearly two dozen Thai nationals believed held by Hamas in Gaza may be released on the sidelines of a hostage swap deal taking place between Israel and the terror group, according to Times of Iran online.

Another Thai Taken Hostage by Hamas

Bangkok has been holding separate talks to repatriate some of its nationals believed kidnapped by Hamas during the terror group’s deadly rampage through southern Israel on October 7, in which some 1,200 people, including a number of Thai workers, were killed and some 240 people abducted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts