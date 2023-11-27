Fears about the spread of lung inflammation among children eased

Health authorities say there’s no need to panic over the rash of respiratory illnesses and lung inflammation in China, Vietnam and Thailand, saying they result from old pathogens that lay dormant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thai Health Ministry dealing with potential spread of respiratory illness from China

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said the outbreak of respiratory diseases and lung inflammation among children in China were old diseases that subsided during the three-year Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

