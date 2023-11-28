Missing Russian Man Found Dead after Road Accident in Phuket
A missing Russian man was found dead after a road accident in Karon.
The Phuket City Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (November 27th) several Russian tourists arrived at a Phuket Tourist Station. They told police they are friends of the wife of the missing Russian, identified only as Mr. Vadim. (Age was not given)
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express