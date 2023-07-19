Thai Court Suspends Pita Limjaroenrat from Serving as MP









BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the petition filed by the Election Commission (EC), seeking disqualification of PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat over the alleged media shareholding case.

Coalition reaffirms Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as sole prime ministerial candidate

The court has temporarily suspended him from serving as an MP from today (July 19) until the court issues the ruling.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





