American man Arrested in Phuket for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old Girl
A wanted 30-year-old American man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a nine-year-old girl before escaping to Phuket.
The Immigration Office told the Phuket Express on Tuesday (July 18th) that on Sunday (July 16th) they arrested a man they identified only as Mr. Mayes, 30, an American national, in Rawai, Mueang Phuket.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
