American man Arrested in Phuket for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old Girl

TN July 19, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.




A wanted 30-year-old American man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a nine-year-old girl before escaping to Phuket.

The Immigration Office told the Phuket Express on Tuesday (July 18th) that on Sunday (July 16th) they arrested a man they identified only as Mr. Mayes, 30, an American national, in Rawai, Mueang Phuket.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

