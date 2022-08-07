August 7, 2022

Fatal Sattahip fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHON BURI: The owner of the Sattahip pub that burned down early on Friday morning, killing 15, is under detention at a police station after he reported to police on Saturday night. His lawyer said his client had confessed to all charges.

Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reported to Phlu Ta Luang police. He was promptly escorted into the police station building without talking to meda gathered outside.

