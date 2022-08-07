Fatal Sattahip fire pub owner detained, admits guilt









CHON BURI: The owner of the Sattahip pub that burned down early on Friday morning, killing 15, is under detention at a police station after he reported to police on Saturday night. His lawyer said his client had confessed to all charges.

Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reported to Phlu Ta Luang police. He was promptly escorted into the police station building without talking to meda gathered outside.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





