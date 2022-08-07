August 7, 2022

Thailand to Build Nearly 1,400 EV Charging Stations by 2030

14 mins ago TN
Electric motorcycles charging battery

Electric motorcycles charging batteries. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government plans to increase the number of the charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) by over 65% by 2030.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the number of EV charging stations nationwide will increase from 944 to 1,394 over the next nine years. The resolution followed a study conducted by the Ministry of Energy to boost EV production in the kingdom.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Fatal Sattahip fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

8 mins ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

16 hours ago TN
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

Hunger striking democracy activists freed on bail

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Fatal Sattahip fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

8 mins ago TN
Electric motorcycles charging battery

Thailand to Build Nearly 1,400 EV Charging Stations by 2030

14 mins ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire at Ministry of Energy in Bangkok now under control

15 mins ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

16 hours ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

16 hours ago TN