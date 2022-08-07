Thailand to Build Nearly 1,400 EV Charging Stations by 2030









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government plans to increase the number of the charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) by over 65% by 2030.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the number of EV charging stations nationwide will increase from 944 to 1,394 over the next nine years. The resolution followed a study conducted by the Ministry of Energy to boost EV production in the kingdom.

