Fire at Ministry of Energy in Bangkok now under control









A fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the Energy Complex building of the Ministry of Energy on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway in Bangkok at about 1.30pm today (Sunday), but it has been brought under control.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building from several kilometres away.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

