Electric Vehicle Seller Expects Sales to Rise by 20% This Year









BANGKOK (NNT) – Electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to increase by 15 to 20 percent in Thailand by the end of the year, as the Thai automotive market is anticipated to continue to expand.

According to Kwanchai Paphatphong, president of Inter-Media Consultant Co, domestic car sales increased by 16 to 17 percent during the first four months of 2022.

As the government continues to loosen restrictions on Covid-19 and adopts economic stimulus packages, Kwanchai stated that the sector’s outlook should be favorable.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

