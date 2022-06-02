Five-century-old gold crown of a Buddha statue returned to Thailand from US
Thailand has recently received an antique gold crown, part of a Buddha statue believed to be about 500 years old, from the United States, with the help of the Department of Homeland Security, according to Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome.
The crown was made of 95% pure gold in the Lanna art form to decorate a stone-sculpted Buddha statue, a popular practice during the period as a religious offering. The crown itself weighs about 42.6g.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!