3 foreigners nabbed in relation to dead Russian woman in Phuket
PHUKET: Police have arrested three foreigners who were with a Russian woman before she fell to her death from a condo in Patong early on Tuesday.
They are being held on drug charges while the investigation continues.
Phuket police chief, Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhon, said yesterday police were looking into whether the 37-year-old woman’s death was accidental, or potentially a homicide case.
