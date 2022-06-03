3 foreigners nabbed in relation to dead Russian woman in Phuket









PHUKET: Police have arrested three foreigners who were with a Russian woman before she fell to her death from a condo in Patong early on Tuesday.

They are being held on drug charges while the investigation continues.

Phuket police chief, Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhon, said yesterday police were looking into whether the 37-year-old woman’s death was accidental, or potentially a homicide case.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





