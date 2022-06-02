Thai Government Starts Selling Lottery Tickets Online









BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – Lottery tickets are now available via the online “Digital Lottery” platform at their 80-baht official price.

People can buy lottery tickets through the Pao Tang app from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from 10,258 participating vendors and at least 5 million lottery tickets are available via the online channel, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





