June 2, 2022

Thai Government Starts Selling Lottery Tickets Online

BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – Lottery tickets are now available via the online “Digital Lottery” platform at their 80-baht official price.

People can buy lottery tickets through the Pao Tang app from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from 10,258 participating vendors and at least 5 million lottery tickets are available via the online channel, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

