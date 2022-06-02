Thai Government Starts Selling Lottery Tickets Online
BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – Lottery tickets are now available via the online “Digital Lottery” platform at their 80-baht official price.
People can buy lottery tickets through the Pao Tang app from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from 10,258 participating vendors and at least 5 million lottery tickets are available via the online channel, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.
TNA
