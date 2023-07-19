Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat









Move Forward Party releases an urgent announcement saying its leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s candidacy for the premiership is not affected by the Constitutional Court’s order for him to cease his duties as an MP.

Thai Court Suspends Pita Limjaroenrat from Serving as MP

The order came after the Court agreed to consider Pita’s iTV share ownership case, at the request of the Election Commission. Pita was renominated for the premiership today, after he failed to win sufficient parliamentary votes last week.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

