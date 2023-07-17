Coalition reaffirms Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as sole prime ministerial candidate

TN July 17, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




The eight-party coalition reasserted today (Monday) that Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is its sole candidate for the premiership.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

Pita was speaking after separate meetings with all coalition parties. The meetings were held after Pita’s first attempt to become the next premier of Thailand was thwarted on July 13th, as he could not secure enough parliamentary votes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre designed by Robert G. Boughey & Associates (RGB Architects), is located at Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

TN July 17, 2023 0
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thai Senators File Lawsuits After Being Threatened

TN July 17, 2023 0
Fire truck and firefighters at Yongsan Fire Department in South Korea.

Korat woman dies in South Korean flash flood

TN July 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Coalition reaffirms Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as sole prime ministerial candidate

TN July 17, 2023 0
The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre designed by Robert G. Boughey & Associates (RGB Architects), is located at Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

TN July 17, 2023 0
Motorbike street race in Thailand.

16-year-old Street Racer Races Away from Chonburi Police and Crashes into Minivan

TN July 17, 2023 0
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thai Senators File Lawsuits After Being Threatened

TN July 17, 2023 0
Fire truck and firefighters at Yongsan Fire Department in South Korea.

Korat woman dies in South Korean flash flood

TN July 17, 2023 0