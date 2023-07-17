Coalition reaffirms Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as sole prime ministerial candidate









The eight-party coalition reasserted today (Monday) that Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is its sole candidate for the premiership.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

Pita was speaking after separate meetings with all coalition parties. The meetings were held after Pita’s first attempt to become the next premier of Thailand was thwarted on July 13th, as he could not secure enough parliamentary votes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





